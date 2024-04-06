Trans Activists Debate on Redditt: Which is Better to Further Their Political Cause- Committing Mass Suicide or Mass Genocide of ‘Cis’ People

The managing editor of the Babylon Bee, Joel Berry, spotted a disturbing thread on Redditt where trans activists debated which would further their cause best: engaging in mass suicide or committing mass genocide of “cis” people.

“Cisgender” is used to describe someone who identifies with biology, i.e., they identify with their actual biological sex at birth.

Berry spotted the thread and shared it on X.

Trans people on Reddit arguing over whether they should commit mass suicide or mass genocide to accomplish their political goals pic.twitter.com/0KkHa0n7pZ — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) April 4, 2024

“What’s the downside to killing yourself gruesomely in public?” one poster asked. “I feel like society has to know. has to own up for its mistakes on transgender people. I might go down the Aaron Bushnell method and do some self immolation in like a public mall or something. maybe in front of a government building, or maybe with a shotgun (although I am a minor and I can’t access this…unfortunately. Please. any tips would be greatly appreciated. Its over for me as I was destined for a life of midshit mediocracy but with this I can become a martyr and leader of the transgender revolution.”

A poster replied, “Honestly, if this is where to hypothetically happen Cissies would not listen, they’d just label it another mentally ill tranny. instead We gotta work to create a transethnostate.”

Another poster laid out a more permanent solution, “Hmmmmm how about cis genocide instead. why kill ourselves when we can fight back?”

It appears discussing the mass murder of people who radical trans activists oppose does not violate Redditt’s terms of service.