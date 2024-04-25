Today in History: Democrats Gather to Hold Their First KKK National Convention in Nashville, Tennessee

When the Civil War ended, and after Republican President Abraham Lincoln liberated the slaves, Democrats initiated Jim Crow laws to punish blacks.

Democrats continued for decades to discriminate against blacks. In fact, the KKK, was founded as the the terrorist wing of the Democrat Party.

The Ku Klux Klan assassinated hundreds of Republicans and their supporters, including Republican Representative James M. Hinds (December 5, 1833—October 22, 1868) of Little Rock.

Hinds represented Arkansas in the United States Congress from June 24, 1868 through October 22, 1868 before his death.

Democrats murdered him.

The Ku Klux Klan was founded as the activist wing of the Democratic Party.

On September 28, 1868, a mob of Democrats massacred nearly 300 African-American Republicans in Opelousas, Louisiana. The savagery began when racist Democrats attacked a newspaper editor, a white Republican and schoolteacher for ex-slaves. Several African-Americans rushed to the assistance of their friend, and in response, Democrats went on a “Negro hunt,” killing every African-American (all of whom were Republicans) in the area they could find. (Via Grand Old Partisan)

Democrats in hoods slaughtered hundreds of Republicans and blacks across the country.

They beat and threatened and murdered Republicans for standing up for the black man.

On April 20, 1871 the Republicans passed the anti-Ku Klux Klan Act outlawing Democratic terrorist groups.

The last KKK official to serve in Washington DC was former Senator Robert Byrd, a KKK kleagle. Byrd was a top Democrat and friend of Joe Biden.

Today in history: Democrats gather to hold their first KKK national convention

Grand Old Partisan reminds us that on April 24, 1867, Democrats held their first national KKK convention at the Maxwell House in Nashville to establish a nationwide organization.

The first Imperial Wizard was a former Confederate general, Nathan Bedford Forrest. He said that the KKK’s goal was to eradicate the GOP in southern states by terrorizing Republican activists.

This is a reminder of the Democrat Party’s vicious past – and the once brave Republicans who stood for righteousness.