“This Is a Very Sad Day for America” – President Trump Delivers Statement to America Outside of Court Room in Latest NYC Lawfare Trial (VIDEO)

President Trump is in New York City today as the latest lawfare case opens in Manhattan against him this morning.

President Trump is being sued by New York officials in a corrupt court on charges that have never been filed against another person let alone a former president and the leading candidate in the US presidential election. This is the latest New York lawfare case against President Trump – something we have never seen before in US history.

This is a common tactic used in banana republics and communist regimes.

According to Newsweek – Opening statements will begin soon. The prosecution’s opening statement will be about 45 mins, the defense says theirs is 25 minutes.

One juror raised concerns about the amount of media attention surrounding the case. After speaking with this juror, Judge Merchan says they will remain.

President Donald Trump: Thank you very much. I just want to say before we begin, these are all Biden crimes. This is done as election interference. Everybody knows it. I’m here instead of being able to be in Pennsylvania and Georgia and lots of other places campaigning. It’s very unfair. Fortunately, the poll members are very good. They’ve been going up because people understand what’s going on. This is a witch hunt, and it’s a shame, and it comes out of Washington. It’s in coordination with Washington, everything, including the DA’s office. It’s in coordination with Washington. I just want people to understand that this is done for purposes of hurting the opponent of the worst president in the history of our country. Second of all, we have another trial going on right now. That’s Latisha James. She campaigned on the fact that I will get Trump. I’m going to get Trump. It has to do with a bond of $175 million. First of all, she doesn’t want me to participate with financial companies in New York. We have a company, I guess, based in California. It’s a bonding company, and I put up $175 million in cash. But she says the bonding company is not good. She doesn’t like the bonding company because she doesn’t know if the collateral is good. And, I put up $175 million in cash, and she’s questioning the bonding company. Well, when you put up cash and the number is 175, which is what we’re supposed to be putting up, but I give it in cash, she shouldn’t be complaining about the bonding company. The bonding company would be good for it because I put up the money, and I have plenty of money to put up, but Nobody is going to be putting up with this. Nobody is going to be listening or coming to New York anymore. Businesses are going to be fleeing because people are treated so badly. It’s got to be the most unfriendly place to do business. And that’s why businesses are leaving and people are leaving as migrants come in and take over our parks and our schools and everything else. So on the Latisha James case, she’s the worst attorney general in the country, by the way. And she keeps a lot of business out of New York and businesses that are here are leaving. And that means jobs and a lot of revenue. Somebody’s going to step in. The governor or somebody has to step in and do something because your businesses are fleeing. But on Latesha James, the money was put up. It’s $175 million. And I don’t think she’s complaining about me for the first time ever. She’s complaining about the company. But why would she be doing that when I put up the money? So I just want you to know that that’s taking place in front of an extremely crazed judge, the most overturned judge in New York State. He was overturned four or five times on that case alone. You know who it is. I don’t have to mention names. I want to be nice. I want to be very nice. But a thing like that, a thing like what’s going on right here should never be happening. It’s a very, very sad day in America. I can tell you that. Thank you very much.

What a travesty.

Of course, not one single fake news legacy media outlet will question this horrific ongoing abuse brought against President Trump.