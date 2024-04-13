‘They Take Me to Court on BULLSH*T!” – President Trump Calls Out Joe Biden for His ILLEGAL LAWFARE Cases Against Trump for Purposes of Election Interference

President Trump did not hold back in his latest statement on Joe Biden’s criminal lawfare cases against him. The Biden administration has been coordinating with far left prosecutors to bring down Trump and keeped him locked up in court during the 2024 election cycle.
Trump rightly condemns Biden for these efforts and calls these efforts by the Biden regime, “Bullsh*t!”
The Biden administration is using Marxist tactics in an obvious attempt to destroy their opposition – something we’ve seen repeated in banana republics and third world nations.
Thanks to Democrats, this is now a popular tactic of the radical left in America today.
President Trump: At what point are the actions of a sitting President using lawfare and weaponization against his opponent for purposes of election interference considered illegal?
I believe, as do various highly respected legal scholars, that Crooked Joe Biden has long since crossed over that very sacred threshold. He is a criminal. He is a horrible President. He’s the worst President in the history of our country. And the only way he thinks he can get elected is to take me to trials, take me to courts, city, state, and federal. They control them all.
All of these cases that you’re reading about are Crooked Joe Biden’s case because he can’t put two sentences together. He can’t do anything. So they weaponize government, and they take me to court on ‘bullshit.’
So we are going to win. We’re going to win big. We’re going to go through these horrible Biden trials. And at the end of the day, November fifth, everyone’s coming out to vote for Trump. Thank you very much.