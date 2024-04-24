Texas State Troopers Lay Down the Law, Forcefully Disperse Pro-Hamas Protestors at University of Texas at Austin (VIDEO)

Violent, pro-Hamas protests erupted at universities across the US on Wednesday after Columbia University was shut down and forced to go online due to pro-Palestinian riots.

Texas state troopers were deployed to the University of Texas at Austin on Wednesday and forcefully dispersed pro-Hamas protestors.

Texas isn’t messing around. They won’t allow what happened to Columbia University to happen in Texas.

The far-left Hamas supporters stormed the college campus calling for a ceasefire and for UT Austin to boycott businesses and divest from Israeli-based companies.

The Texas state troopers laid down the law and made arrests.

Pro-Hamas protestors are setting up tents on the South Lawn. They are trying to set up an encampment. Law enforcement is having a hard time breaking it up.

Texas Department of Public Safety announced their presence is criminal trespass and anyone who doesn’t leave will be arrested.

Newsweek reported:

Texas state troopers descended on a crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Texas at Austin campus on Wednesday afternoon.

In an Instagram post, the Palestine Solidarity Committee, an organization “dedicated to organizing for Palestinian liberation and right to return,” with a location in Austin, posted its plans to establish “the Popular University” at the UT Austin campus on Wednesday.

According to the post, supporters were going to “reclaim our space” by walking out of class at 11:40 a.m. and meeting at Gregory Plaza. Students were instructed to then march to occupy the lawn. They were told to bring blankets, food, face masks and energy.

The demonstration’s aim was to urge UT Austin to “divest from death” and follows similar protests that have occurred at Columbia University in New York City. More than 100 pro-Palestinian student demonstrators have camped out on Columbia’s main lawn to protest the war and demand that their school divest from companies with ties to Israel.

