Texas State Troopers Lay Down the Law, Forcefully Disperse Pro-Hamas Protestors at University of Texas at Austin (VIDEO)

Violent, pro-Hamas protests erupted at universities across the US on Wednesday after Columbia University was shut down and forced to go online due to pro-Palestinian riots.

Texas state troopers were deployed to the University of Texas at Austin on Wednesday and forcefully dispersed pro-Hamas protestors.

Texas isn’t messing around. They won’t allow what happened to Columbia University to happen in Texas.

The far-left Hamas supporters stormed the college campus calling for a ceasefire and for UT Austin to boycott businesses and divest from Israeli-based companies.

The Texas state troopers laid down the law and made arrests.

It’s chaos now. DPS riot troopers forcefully dispersing protesters, making contact, at least one arrest pic.twitter.com/bQqRqWyzUO — Ryan Chandler (@RyanChandlerTV) April 24, 2024

Pro-Hamas protestors are setting up tents on the South Lawn. They are trying to set up an encampment. Law enforcement is having a hard time breaking it up.

This protest has at least tripled in size in the last two hours. The university banned them from protesting on this South Lawn, but they are setting up tents. Law enforcement having a hard time breaking it up. pic.twitter.com/KVqRDJL2Qh — Ryan Chandler (@RyanChandlerTV) April 24, 2024

Texas Department of Public Safety announced their presence is criminal trespass and anyone who doesn’t leave will be arrested.

DPS announces their presence is criminal trespass and anyone who doesn’t leave will be arrested. This is on the main lawn on Texas’ flagship public university pic.twitter.com/0HZ1AW9PBf — Ryan Chandler (@RyanChandlerTV) April 24, 2024

