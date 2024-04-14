Texas Stash House Raid Leads to Arrest of 10 Suspected Illegal Immigrants on Child Pornography Charges

by
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

Ten suspected illegal immigrants were arrested in connection with child pornography charges in Chambers County, Texas.

The raid, which uncovered the group from Asia and Guatemala, was conducted at a residence identified as a hub for human smuggling activities, according to Homeland Security and local law enforcement officials.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) executed a search warrant at 5118 Dripping Springs, located approximately 33 miles east of Downtown Houston, as part of an investigation triggered by a tip-off to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

The intelligence received by the task force indicated that child pornography was being downloaded at the address.

Upon arrival, deputies were forced to make a forced entry when occupants refused to open the door. Inside, they discovered 10 individuals who are believed to have been in the U.S. illegally.

Homeland Security was called to the scene to assist with the unfolding investigation, and the suspects were subsequently transported to Chambers County Jail for processing by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

“This is an ongoing investigation looking into possible human trafficking and/or human smuggling as well as other possible crimes,” according to CCSO’s Facebook post.

Police confiscated numerous electronic gadgets from the location, but the specifics of what these devices contain have not been verified, according to Fox 26. Additionally, items related to restaurant operations were discovered.

“Those types of downloads are illegal and are heavily monitored,” CCSO Captain Bryan Baker told Fox 26. “We’re just not going to tolerate that in our county.”

WATCH:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.