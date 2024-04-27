Texas Grid Operator ERCOT Warns of Possible Emergency Next Week Due to Deficient Reserves

Texas grid operator ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) on Friday warned of a possible emergency next week due to deficient reserves.

ERCOT manages electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers and represents 90% of the state’s electric load, according to the company.

In this ERCOT Trending Topic, we explain the purpose of a Control-Room-issued Advance Action Notice (AAN) and what this notice means for Market Participants and grid operations: https://t.co/NdJmggMhoP pic.twitter.com/eS6PfrzWAo — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) April 26, 2024

“The Texas electrical grid operator warned of a possible emergency early next week because of a potential shortfall of power reserves.” – Bloomberg reported.

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Friday the grid may have deficient reserves from April 29 at 7 p.m. Central time through May 1 at 9 p.m. Ercot may delay or cancel planned power-plant outages and may need to shore up available supplies by about 2,800 megawatts.” Bloomberg reported.

3 years ago Texas got hit with a rare cold snap that spanned to the southern part of the state and the power grids gave out.

Power outages were initiated by ERCOT in February 2021 after the wind turbines froze.

Millions of Texans went without electricity for days.

Temperatures fell into the teens near Dallas and 20s around Houston with wind chills near zero.

According to state authorities, nearly half of the wind turbines in Texas froze, hurting the power supplies.

Millions of Texans suffered blackouts partly due to the frozen wind turbines.

Three years later and Texas still hasn’t moved away from ‘green’ energy sources to avoid power outages due to deficient reserves or because of frozen wind turbines.