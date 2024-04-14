Texas A&M University-Commerce Football Player Dies at 23

Texas A&M University-Commerce is in mourning after the sudden passing of Keith Miller, a prominent member of its football team, who died at the age of 23, university officials confirmed on Friday.

Miller’s death came as a shock to the university community, having been found unresponsive in his apartment on Thursday evening. No cause of death has been announced.

“It is with great sadness that Texas A&M University-Commerce announces the passing of football student-athlete Keith Miller … The entire Lion community sends its deepest sympathy to Keith’s family, friends, and teammates,” the university statement read.

Head coach Clint Dolezel spoke on behalf of the team, sharing their collective heartache.

“Keith’s unexpected passing has left a void in our hearts. As a father, son, teammate, and student-athlete, he touched many lives. Our condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. Keith’s memory will forever remain in our hearts.”

Miller was not only known for his skills on the field but also for his vibrant personality and the positive impact he had on those around him. Serving as a team captain in the 2023 season, his leadership and spirit were integral to the Lion football program.

Director of Athletics Jim Curry expressed the university’s shock and sadness at the news.

“The sudden departure of Keith Miller has deeply affected us all. At this moment, words seem insufficient to express our grief. We implore everyone to keep Keith’s family and friends in their thoughts during this period of mourning.”

Prior to joining Texas A&M University-Commerce, Miller was a dedicated player for the University of Colorado’s football team for two seasons.

The Colorado football program also released a statement, sharing their devastation over the loss of a former member. “The passing of Keith Miller, a former Buff, has deeply saddened us. Our condolences and thoughts are with his family, friends, and former teammates.”