Terrified Minneapolis Residents Beg City to Shut Down Crime-Ridden Homeless Encampment (VIDEO)

A large new homeless encampment in the city of Minneapolis is causing distress for locals who are now begging the city to shut it down.

There has been an explosion at the camp, a stabbing, and other problems. People who live nearby are telling local media that they’re terrified.

Minneapolis has never seemed to fully recover after the George Floyd riots. It seems like a city stuck in decline.

Minneapolis residents urge city to shut down neighborhood homeless encampment after explosion, stabbing Residents of a Minneapolis neighborhood have asked city leaders to shut down a recently installed homeless encampment following a series of concerning incidents, including an explosion. Phillip West neighbors and the Minneapolis police said the homeless encampment was set up on March 27 on the 2900 block of Fifth Avenue South, according to 5 Eyewitness News. “We’re scared out of our minds. I’ve had people on my porch at 2 a.m. and there’s needles on the ground,” one resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “There’s broken glass everywhere, and we have a ton of kids that live on this block.” The neighbor also told the outlet that residents had sent a letter to Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) Chief Brian O’Hara and the City Council asking them to take action. Since the encampment was set up almost two weeks ago, there have allegedly been over a dozen calls to the location, including a drug overdose, a stabbing and an explosion.

Why do people choose to live this way?

The city needs new leadership. Nothing will change otherwise.

