“Teen” Opens Fire During Massive Brawl Involving Nearly 50 Teens in Gun Control Paradise California, Resulting in One Fatality (VIDEO)

by

A teenage boy was killed in a shooting that took place during a massive brawl involving nearly 50 teens.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) confirmed the fatal shooting occurred just before 4 p.m.

“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to the 10800 block of Western Avenue, in the unincorporated city of Los Angeles regarding a shooting death investigation. The incident occurred on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 3:49 p.m.,” LASPD said in a statement.

As deputies arrived in response to the chaos, they found the victim, a teenage male, lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds.

Immediate efforts were made to save his life, and he was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. Despite these efforts, the LASD later confirmed that the young victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at the medical facility.

Prior to the shooting, multiple fights had reportedly broken out among the large group of juveniles.

A video capturing the violent scene has since gone viral on social media platforms, showing the moment the suspect opened fire after apparently being attacked by several individuals.

The LASD has revealed that two individuals were detained at the scene, although it remains unconfirmed if they are also teenagers.

In California, minors are generally prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.