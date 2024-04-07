Switzerland to Hold Referendum on ‘Devastating Consequences’ of Mass Immigration, Could Limit Population to 10 Million

Switzerland will hold a referendum on the issue of mass immigration that would limit the country’s population to 10 million until 2050.

The country, which is renowned for its system of direct democracy, allows its citizens to trigger referendums if they obtain 100,000 signatures within the space of 18 months.

As a result, the conservative Swiss People’s Party (SVP) this week submitted 114,600 signatures to the Federal Chancellery in the capital Bern, meaning a referendum will be held.

“Mass immigration continues its frantic course … with devastating consequences for our small country,” the party said in a statement. [Adopting this initiative] is urgent to protect our unique landscape, our high quality of life, our above-average prosperity, and for a secure, free future for us and our children.”

Although the exact question is unclear, the proposal will give the Swiss an opportunity to vote in favor of a proposal that “the permanent resident population of Switzerland must not exceed 10 million people before the year 2050.” Its current population is just short of nine million people.

Should the population exceed 9.5 million, the government must “take measures, in particular regarding asylum and family reunification, with a view to ensuring compliance.” If this fails, then the country would exit an agreement with the European Union, of which it is not a member, that allows free movement across the continent.

The party’s leader, Marcel Dettling, made the obvious case that controlled immigration is the way forward. “Today, too many foreigners are arriving, and not the right ones. We need controlled immigration that benefits our country and our population,” he said after submitting the signatures.

Switzerland is widely recognized as one of the most prosperous countries in the world, known for its strong economy, political stability, and high standard of living. The country also ranks highly in global rankings for overall happiness and well-being.