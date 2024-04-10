Sunny Hostin Gets Fact-check from ‘The View’ Co-hosts After Linking Solar Eclipse and Earthquake to Climate Change: ‘Earthquakes Occur Underground, It Can’t Be Climate Change’ (VIDEO)

Just when you thought The View couldn’t get any dumber.

On Monday’s episode of ABC’s ‘The View,’ co-host Sunny Hostin was fact-checked by her co-hosts after she suggested that a range of unrelated natural phenomena were indicators of climate change.

The segment began with co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House communications director and current co-host, referencing the rare occurrence of a solar eclipse and a recent earthquake in New York City, noting that these events had sparked a flurry of end-of-the-world conspiracies online.

“So, what’s kind of crazy is with the earthquake on Friday and then the eclipse today, people are having all sorts of conspiracies about the end of the world,” said Griffin.

“And then I read online that the earthquake epicenter was actually at Bedminster in New Jersey. Fun fact – it originated with Trump.”

Sunny Hostin then shared a personal story about her studio makeup artist’s reaction to the earthquake, saying, “Jesus is coming” and “the rapture is here,” humorously noting the panic it had caused backstage.

Hostin added, “The cicadas are on their way,” articulating the term as ‘sick-ah-duhs.’ Goldberg corrected her, “Cicadas,” opting for the pronunciation ‘sick-cay-duhs.’

“This is the first occurrence in nearly a century,” Hostin added, seeking to validate her statement.

“No, no, no. There are two different kinds of cicadas. It happens every 17 years,” Goldberg interjected.

Despite the hiccup, Hostin attempted to connect the emergence of cicadas, the solar eclipse, and the earthquake to climate change.

“All those things together, would maybe lead one to believe that either climate change exists, or something is really going on,” Hostin said.

Co-host Joy Behar directly challenged Hostin’s linking of the earthquake to climate change, emphasizing that seismic activity occurs underground and is unrelated to the planet’s climate.

“Except earthquakes are not at the mercy of climate change. It’s underground. It can’t,” Behar said.

“No, it happens,” Goldberg said. “And the eclipse, they’ve known about the eclipse coming because eclipses happen, and they actually can say when these things are going to happen.”

“All these folks who are saying that it’s a sign from God… God doesn’t give you warning. Do you think he gave people at the Tower of Babel a warning? Like, ‘Oh, I’m about to jack you all up’?” Goldberg added.

WATCH: