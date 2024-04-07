Students Protest Hillary Clinton at Wellesley College Summit: “Blood on Her Hands”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton returned to her alma mater, Wellesley College, on Saturday. But the reception was less than polite.

Clinton returned to campus to participate in a women-led democracy summit and to acknowledge the honor of a college building named after her, the Hillary Rodham Clinton Center for Citizenship, Leadership, and Democracy.

From The Wellesley Report:

Wellesley College alum Hillary Rodham Clinton (’69) is in town this weekend to launch the Hillary Rodham Clinton Center for Citizenship, Leadership, and Democracy with a one-day summit on Saturday, April 6 called Renewing Democracy: Women Leading the Way. The exclusive event about democracy…. isn’t open to the public, and registration for the live stream has passed. The College kept promotion limited, issuing a press release on the day of the event itself. The summit is described by organizers as exploring “the challenges facing democracy in the U.S. and abroad and highlight the many ways leaders are working toward democratic renewal. ” It will feature mostly women speakers, including Nobel Peace Prize recipients Leymah Gbowee (Liberian peace activist) and Maria Ressa (a Filipino and American journalist who co-founded the online news site Rappler).

Pro-Palestine protesters, however, were lined up to harass Clinton and other attendees.

Students circulated pamphlets on campus saying Clinton is Wellesley’s “most beloved war criminal” and arguing that she has “blood on her hands.”

The New York Times reports, “The overall reception on Saturday was decidedly more mixed. Signs hoisted at the protests appeared to respond to Mrs. Clinton’s statements in recent months opposing a cease-fire agreement in the Israel-Hamas war. “Hillary for Women Unless They’re Palestinian,” read one. “Hillary, Hillary, you’re a liar; we demand a cease-fire,” protesters chanted as summit attendees filed into the Diana Chapman Walsh Alumnae Hall. Most of those demonstrating wore medical masks to partially obscure their faces; several were draped in the black-and-white kaffiyehs that have become symbolic of the pro-Palestinian movement.”

Protestors also interrupted Clinton during the panel, with one protester shouting that Mrs. Clinton is indifferent to violence against Palestinians.

Clinton replied, “We’re having a discussion. I’m perfectly happy to meet you after this event and talk with you,” before the young woman was escorted out of the hall.

Hillary Clinton’s event at Wellesley College on Saturday was crashed by unhinged anti-Israel protesters. “And you just continue to smile to my face!” pic.twitter.com/2rQqL4KoQW — Kassy Akiva (@KassyDillon) April 7, 2024

Wellesley is yet another American campus where anti-semitism flourishes.

In the weeks after the October 7 terrorist attacks, the resident hall student president sent an email to all campus residents blaming Israel for the Hamas massacre of Jewish civilians.

Resident Hall student president @Wellesley writes email to all residents saying Israel is to blame for the Hamas massacre of Jewish civilians. There are Jewish students in this dorm who understandably fear for their lives: “Hello all, As of October 18th, 2023, the… — Jake Novak (@jakejakeny) October 20, 2023

