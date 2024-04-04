Statue of Liberty Gets Struck By Lightning During Wild New York Storm

On Thursday, a lightning bolt struck the Statue of Liberty’s torch during a severe storm in New York.

Photographer Dan Martland captured the moment when the lightning bolt hit the Statue of Liberty and posted the photo of the moment on X.

Martland wrote, “The Statue of Liberty getting zapped by a bolt of lightning.”

“I usually shoot the city in storms, but I couldn’t see anything with all the low clouds. This is why I went close to the Statue of Liberty. Just wanted to see something.” added Martland.

Per The New York Post:

Wild videos captured extensive damage from this week’s powerful coastal storm that brought strong winds and relentless rain to the Big Apple — leaving residents waking up Thursday to crushed cars, downed utility poles, and debris littering the streets. Videos shared online show the destruction left from the days of steady torrential rain and high winds. One crazy clip shows a boat nearly sinking into Sheepshead Bay during Wednesday afternoon’s torrential rain storm. Unbelievable photos taken during Wednesday’s storm also showed lightning appearing to strike the Statue of Liberty’s torch.

The Statue of Liberty wasn’t the only victim of the storm.

The strong coastal winds from the storm knocked down dozens of trees and power lines.

One tree knocked over by the storm killed Catherine Tusiani, 50, who is the wife of a New York Yankee executive.