State Investigation Clears Christian School, But Feds Don’t Drop Case

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘Zero findings. Not a single one. Not one’

It was all over the headlines only months ago when the Joe Biden administration sued Grand Canyon University, the largest Christian school in the nation, as part of what school officials described as a coordinated attack by Biden.

It was the Federal Trade Commission that filed a lawsuit against the school, making allegations that it didn’t reveal how long it would take for doctoral students to finish its accelerated program and marketed itself as a nonprofit.

The Department of Education, earlier claiming misinformation about the doctoral program, announced a fine of $37.7 million against the school.

Now a report from the Georgia Star News confirms that a state investigation has confirmed there’s no proof of any wrongdoing by the school.

So the federal agencies decided to continue their agenda against the Christian organization anyway.

The report revealed a review from the state auditor, through the Arizona State Approving Agency, found that risks identified by Biden’s allegations “could not be substantiated, which means the private nonprofit’s students can still use GI bill funding to pay tuition.”