State Investigation Clears Christian School, But Feds Don’t Drop Case

‘Zero findings. Not a single one. Not one’
It was all over the headlines only months ago when the Joe Biden administration sued Grand Canyon University, the largest Christian school in the nation, as part of what school officials described as a coordinated attack by Biden.
It was the Federal Trade Commission that filed a lawsuit against the school, making allegations that it didn’t reveal how long it would take for doctoral students to finish its accelerated program and marketed itself as a nonprofit.
The Department of Education, earlier claiming misinformation about the doctoral program, announced a fine of $37.7 million against the school.
Now a report from the Georgia Star News confirms that a state investigation has confirmed there’s no proof of any wrongdoing by the school.
So the federal agencies decided to continue their agenda against the Christian organization anyway.
The report said University President Brian Mueller told KSTAR, “They said, ‘Zero findings. Not a single one. Not one.'”
School spokesman Bob Romantic said in an interview with The College Fix that the audit covered all three allegations charged by the Biden regulators.
But he said the school still is being “targeted” by “systemic attacks … against GCU that we believe are retaliation for filing our lawsuit against the DOE.”
The school sued after the Department of Education brought out a list of its complaints and announced that $37.7 million fine.
Then the FTC sued, claiming telemarketing and marketing violations, concerns that now have been addressed by the state investigation.
Mueller suggested Biden is “maliciously targeting” the school, the report explained.
While the FTC claims the school misrepresented its cost, the report said “a degree calculator function on their website currently states the average number of continuation courses required for past students for each doctoral degree program in clear, red font above the program’s price listings.”
