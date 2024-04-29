‘The Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo Slams Biden’s Far-Left Policies, Illegal Immigration – Actress Was Previously Blacklisted in Hollywood for Refusing the COVID Vaxx

As a star of the legendary HBO series ‘The Sopranos’, Drea de Matteo got a legion of fans all around America and the world, playing an Italian-American young woman involved in the fatally dangerous world of the New Jersey mafia.

When the show was over, real life de Matteo had to face real life threats that could be just as deadly.

A couple of months ago, it arose that she had to resort to opening a very successful ‘OnlyFans’ account to keep herself and her family above water in the midst of a deep financial crisis.

What many people did not know is that she was driven to such financial dire straits because she was blacklisted in Hollywood. The reason? She would not take the COVID Vaxx. That’s pretty based, right?

Daily News reported:

“Sopranos actress Drea de Matteo has praised OnlyFans for ‘saving her life’ after her refusal to have the COVID vaccine cost her acting gigs and left her with just $10 in her bank account.

[…] ‘God knows ideologies were pushed forward in the last three years [that] have not helped society’.”

Now, it arises that she is putting herself out there, and saying the things that need to be said, with a kind of courage that we came to expect from her, a much different character than our favorite fictional heroine.

Emmy-winning de Matteo told Donald Trump Jr. in an interview for his podcast ‘Triggered’ that many prominent celebrities like herself ‘are against Biden’s agenda but are afraid to speak out’.

Fox News reported:

“De Matteo, who rose to fame in HBO’s ‘The Sopranos’, spoke with former President Trump’s son on a recent episode of his ‘Triggered’ podcast. De Matteo has a history of slamming cancel culture , even starting a streetwear brand called ‘Ultrafree’ that helps ‘promote free speech’.”

De Matteo spoke about how she has changed her opinions on certain issues such as illegal immigration, and that while she previously voted for Biden based on sympathy for illegal immigrants, the chaos at the border has changed her mind. After showing off a cap from her friends’ company, Sloppy Tease, that read ‘Close the border you moron’, they discussed the mass illegal immigration of able-bodied, fighting-age men. ‘I just don’t know that they’re here to support the American people’, de Matteo said.”

Trump Jr. asked de Matteo if she had noticed other Hollywood actors who also question modern leftist policy, but don’t quite have the same guts as her.

She considers herself a liberal, but said she has been against modern far-left trends for a long time.

She decided to speak up about it only recently. She said she wanted to fight but felt she didn’t think she ‘the voice and the balls’.

But for her, everything changed once she ‘got thrown to the wolves’, which may or not be a reference to her refusal to take the untested, unsafe COVID injection.

“Once I was out there, I was like, ‘I’m out here, what am I going to do? I’m out of my cage.’ Like, I may as well just, you know, do what I got to do.”

She thanked the support from her boyfriend, God, and her children.

“They believe in what we believe in, which is freedom and unity the right way, not unity the way this administration was trying to push. That was bullshit.”

She slammed the Biden administration hard for taking every social agenda and using it to further their administration, and ‘doing nothing but divide people’.

“‘This administration has just been hammering all of these things’, she argued, ‘and people in Hollywood are petrified. What, are you going to speak out against race, and sex, and all of that stuff? People are afraid to have those conversations.”