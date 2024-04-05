Social Media Users Show No Mercy as Kamala Harris Makes Extremely Bizarre Claim About Women’s College Basketball (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris sent a merciless internet into uproar Friday after making an extremely bizarre statement regarding women’s college basketball.

As Mediaite reported, Harris was being interviewed by Spectrum News’ Tim Boyum behind the scenes at a Charlotte, North Carolina, event on Thursday. She also claimed that a call between Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “candid and frank.”

Once the interview turned to basketball, Harris stunningly claimed that the rise in popularity of women’s basketball was mainly due to a lack of brackets. Specifically, she asserted women’s teams were not allowed to have brackets until 2022.

Sports Fan Kamala Harris claims the NCAA women’s basketball tournament was “not allowed to have brackets until 2022.” As usual, she is wrong. pic.twitter.com/QaRSsngSxP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2024

Harris: Do you know? Okay, a history lesson. Do you know that women were not… The women’s teams were not allowed to have brackets until 2022? Think about that. And what? Talk about progress. You know better late than never, but progress and what that has done. Because, of course, when, you know, I had a bracket, and it’s not broken completely, but I won’t talk about my bracket. But you know, just how we love we love March Madness. And even just now, allowing the women to have brackets and what that does to encourage people to talk more about the women’s teams, to watch them now they’re being covered, you know, and this is the reality people used to say are women’s sports. Who’s interested? Well, if you can’t see it, you won’t be. But when you see it, you realize, oh.

How can anyone be this ignorant? Brackets are a part of every tournament, male or female. Moreover, the first NCAA women’s college basketball tournament was held in 1982, making Harris 40 years off.

It becomes more stunning she would make such an astonishing claim, considering her own husband filled out a women’s bracket in 2021.

Unsurprisingly, social media users had some truly brutal replies in store for Harris.

Did she think they were Venn Diagrams? — Ron Paul was Right (@TwinCitizens) April 5, 2024

Brackets is probably code for testicles. Lol — Anne Luty (@anneluty) April 5, 2024

When pressed on foreign policy, she proudly shared that she had Israel beating Hamas in the Sweet Sixteen. — Running Man (@marathonvet33) April 5, 2024

How many drinks do you think she had? I can’t believe this is the VP — (@TOPDOGE007) April 5, 2024

This is true. Prior to 2022 they didn’t put women in brackets. They put them in binders. It was a Romney thing. https://t.co/82RKYkCrP4 — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) April 5, 2024

“There is great significance in brackets, but we cannot be burdened by the brackets that have been.” pic.twitter.com/U6eIGPfaLa — And Don’t Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) April 5, 2024

Did she get into Hunter’s stash or something? Here’s Kamala Harris’ 2021 March Madness bracket for women’s basketball. pic.twitter.com/48TGLEZBlI — Julia (@Jules31415) April 5, 2024