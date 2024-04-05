Social Media Users Show No Mercy as Kamala Harris Makes Extremely Bizarre Claim About Women’s College Basketball (VIDEO)

Credit: @RNCResearch

Kamala Harris sent a merciless internet into uproar Friday after making an extremely bizarre statement regarding women’s college basketball.

As Mediaite reported, Harris was being interviewed by Spectrum News’ Tim Boyum behind the scenes at a Charlotte, North Carolina, event on Thursday. She also claimed that a call between Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “candid and frank.”

Once the interview turned to basketball, Harris stunningly claimed that the rise in popularity of women’s basketball was mainly due to a lack of brackets. Specifically, she asserted women’s teams were not allowed to have brackets until 2022.

WATCH:

 

Harris: Do you know? Okay, a history lesson. Do you know that women were not… The women’s teams were not allowed to have brackets until 2022? Think about that. And what? Talk about progress.

You know better late than never, but progress and what that has done. Because, of course, when, you know, I had a bracket, and it’s not broken completely, but I won’t talk about my bracket. But you know, just how we love we love March Madness. And even just now, allowing the women to have brackets and what that does to encourage people to talk more about the women’s teams, to watch them now they’re being covered, you know, and this is the reality people used to say are women’s sports. Who’s interested? Well, if you can’t see it, you won’t be. But when you see it, you realize, oh.

How can anyone be this ignorant? Brackets are a part of every tournament, male or female. Moreover, the first NCAA women’s college basketball tournament was held in 1982, making Harris 40 years off.

It becomes more stunning she would make such an astonishing claim, considering her own husband filled out a women’s bracket in 2021.

Unsurprisingly, social media users had some truly brutal replies in store for Harris.

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

