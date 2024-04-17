SoCal: Owner of Multimillion Dollar Newport Beach Mansion Shoots Armed Home Invader

Orange County, California – A Newport Coast homeowner opened fire on armed home invaders early Tuesday morning prompting a huge police response.

Newport Beach Police received a 911 call from a Newport Coast resident at approximately 4:45 am on Tuesday regarding a home invasion in an exclusive neighborhood in Pelican Heights.

Two women, one man, and one juvenile were inside the home at the time of the invasion. They were not injured.

Someone from inside of the multimillion-dollar home shot one of the two home invasion suspects. Police found one suspect lying in the street with a handgun suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team was also on the scene.

A second suspect was located in the bushes nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police said he is deceased.

According to police, the home invasion was not random. The homeowner and the home invasion suspects knew each other. No further details about their connection were released to the public.

Newport Beach police repeatedly stressed that it was a targeted home invasion and that there was no threat to the community.

“We know that there’s a relationship between the suspects, the two suspects, and the victims, the residents,” said Newport Beach PD Sgt. Steve Oberon.

UPDATE: @NewportBeachPD confirm early morning home invasion of home in Pelican Heights was NOT random. Suspects and family have a connection.

“Most of these communities, especially up at Pelican Heights – these are gated communities with guards patrolling this area 24 hours a day and police stress that these suspects had a connection to the homeowner – to the people inside the home and that’s how most likely how they were able to get in,” Fox 11 reporter Gigi Graciette reported.

Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill praised the homeowner for protecting his property and family.

“I can tell you right now if you come into Newport Beach to commit a crime, we will defend ourselves, and today is an example of that,” Mayor Will O’Neill said.

Police said Tuesday morning’s invasion was not connected to South American gangs and theft rings that have targeted homes in Orange County.

