“Sh*tshow!” – A Confused Joe Biden Wanders Over to Dancing Easter Bunny at White House Easter Egg Roll (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday participated in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

40,000 people are expected to attend the 144th Easter Egg Roll. According to reports, there are 64,000 eggs on the South Lawn.

81-year-old Joe Biden was slurring Monday morning as he spoke with “Today” host Al Roker.

Jill Biden winced as her invalid husband struggled to speak.

Biden is reallllllly slurring this morning pic.twitter.com/OBPCELh31V — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2024

Later Monday morning Dr. Jill and Joe walked out to the White House balcony.

Of course, Biden bungled his one-liner.

“By the way, say hello to the oyster bunnies!” Biden shouted.

BIDEN: "By the way, say hello to oyster bunnies!" pic.twitter.com/PMLeRLz8yK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2024

A confused Joe Biden wandered over to a dancing Easter Bunny and tried having a conversation with him.

Biden has only one mode: confused pic.twitter.com/7cY2tJozqA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2024

Biden also sniffed a baby.

Trump’s top advisor Jason Miller called it a “sh*tshow.”

“If only the Easter Bunny was mic’d up so we could get his reaction to this shitshow!” Jason Miller said.