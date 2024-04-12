Shock Video: Pro-Palestinian Activist Threatens to Murder Bakersfield Mayor and City Council Members at Public Meeting

A pro-Palestinian activist was arrested at a Bakersfield, California City Council meeting Wednesday after threatening to murder Mayor Karen Goh (R) and City Council members during a public comments session. Riddhi Patel, 28, was taken into custody at the meeting and was being held on $1 million bond as of Friday afternoon. Last month, pro-Palestinian activists smashed a glass door and injured a police officer after being removed for disrupting a City Council meeting.

Patel spoke twice during the meeting Wednesday in support of a ceasefire resolution in the Hamas war on Israel. Her first remarks began with mention of her belief Jesus would kill the City Council members (“You guys are all horrible human beings and Jesus probably would have killed you himself”), and ended with mention of violent revolution and her hope the City Council would be killed by guillotine one day (“I remind you that these holidays that we practice, that other people in the Global South practice, believe in violent revolution against their oppressors. And I hope one day somebody brings the guillotine and kills all of you motherf***ers!”)

Her second remarks included opposition to a proposal to use metal detectors for City Council meetings and ended with her saying, “We’ll see you at your house, we’ll murder you!”

Video clips of Patel’s remarks was posted by Libs of TikTok, “WILD: Unhinged Pro-Palestine protestor Riddhi Patel threatens to M*RDER Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh (R) in a psychotic rant during a city council meeting. Patel is being charged with 16 felonies and is being held on a $1 million bail.”

WILD: Unhinged Pro-Palestine protestor Riddhi Patel threatens to M*RDER Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh (R) in a psychotic rant during a city council meeting. Patel is being charged with 16 felonies and is being held on a $1 million bail. pic.twitter.com/09PeBCWoNz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 12, 2024

Excerpt from Bakersfield.com report:

A protester arrested inside Bakersfield City Council chambers Wednesday night is accused of 16 felony counts after she made a threatening comment to council members and the mayor. Riddhi Patel, 28, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of eight counts of threatening with intent to terrorize and another eight counts of threatening certain city officials during her comments on enhanced security at the meetings. These upgrades, used on a trial basis at the previous City Council meeting on March 28, would permanently include metal detectors and bolstered security at future City Hall meetings. They were unanimously approved by the council later in Wednesday’s meeting. Patel’s remarks on the matter came during the public comment portion of the meeting, during which she lambasted the proposed security upgrades. “You guys want to criminalize us with metal detectors,” Patel said. “We’ll see you at your house, we’ll murder you.”

KGET-TV reported four pro-Palestinian activist were charged this week after a police officer was injured and a glass door smashed during a protest at a March 27 Bakersfield City Council meeting (excerpt):

Gabriela Lynn Mota, Lorena Salinas, Lance Mack and Ashley Vega have been charged in connection to a meeting March 27 during which protesters clashed with police at the front doors of city hall after being removed from chambers. A glass door broke and an officer was injured, police said. Mota and Salinas are both charged with felony resisting arrest, and Salinas also faces a felony count of vandalism, court records show. Additionally, both face misdemeanor counts of remaining at the scene of a riot and resisting arrest. Mack and Vega are charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and remaining at the scene of a riot, records show.

Patel’s remarks are at about 2:30:15 and 2:49:45 in the City Council live feed video:

The language of the communist includes talk of revolution, threats and intimidation, followed by revolution and murder. It is a sign the U.S. is well into a slow-rolling communist revolution when an activist is bold enough to publicly threaten officials with revolutionary death to their faces.

