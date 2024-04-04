SHOCK VIDEO: Enraged Elephant Charges Truck During African Safari, Killing Elderly American Tourist

A Safari in Africa got way too real, and it ended with an overturned truck and a dead elderly American tourist, as a furious wild bull elephant charged at a group of tourists and a guide in the Jungle of Zambia.

A Shocking video taken by one of the tourists in the truck captured the moment the 5-ton elephant charged at the vehicle — flipping it over several times.

An 80-year-old American woman – who was not identified, ended up dying from her wounds.

The six tourists were doing a Safari with the group Wilderness Zambia, and were out on a photography tour when they came under attack by the enraged animal.

New York Post reported:

“’At around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning the six guests were on the game drive when the vehicle was unexpectedly charged by the bull elephant’, Wilderness Zambia CEO Keith Vincent said in a statement.

Distressing footage captured by a passenger shows the elephant barreling toward the vehicle as it cruises along a bush-lined road before suddenly stopping when its path was blocked.”

One international client killed by elephant in Kafue National Park from lufupa Lodge during Safari. Two injured and being evacuated to Lusaka. Full details being awaited from the operator through the Senior Warden Kafue Region. Very unfortunate indeed. pic.twitter.com/4ntbyhec1G — Gina (@ginnydmm) April 2, 2024

The terrified tourist continues to film even as the animal lunges at the vehicle and flips it over.

The unnamed elderly woman later died of her injuries, while another woman remains hospitalized. The other four passengers were treated for minor injuries after the violent attack.

“’Our guides are all extremely well-trained and experienced, but sadly in this instance the terrain and vegetation was such that the guide’s route became blocked and he could not move the vehicle out of harm’s way quickly enough’, Vincent said.”

The luxurious Lufupa Camp, in Zambia’s Kafue National Park, is the largest game reserve in Africa.

“’This is a tragic event and we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the guest who died. We are also, naturally, supporting those guests and the guide involved in this distressing incident’, Vincent added.”

The tour group is reportedly making arrangements to return the woman’s body to the US.