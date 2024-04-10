SHOCK VIDEO: Colorado Woman Caught on Tape Viciously Assaulting Special Needs Child on School Bus – Suspect Already Out on Bond

Sickening video footage has emerged showing the moment a Colorado woman who assisted children with disabilities brutally assaulted a special needs child while he was strapped into a harness on a bus. Even worse, the suspect has already been released from prison on bond.

As KUSA reported on Tuesday, Kiarra Jones, a bus aide with Littleton Public Schools, was caught on tape striking a nonverbal 10-year-old boy during the incident, which occurred on March 18. The outlet noted the footage was acquired as part of an investigation after one unnamed parent raised concerns about noticeable bruising on their child.

The students on the bus were being transported to The Joshua School on a bus provided by Littleton Public Schools, according to KUSA. Because they are nonverbal, they could not tell anyone about the beating.

The footage opens with Jones seated next to the little boy. After a few seconds, Jones elbows the child in the midsection and then smacks him in the face with her fist.

Jones then concludes the assault by stomping on his feet.

WATCH (Warning: disturbing footage):

JUST IN: Colorado paraprofessional Kiarra Jones arrested for assaulting children with disabilities. This makes my blood boil. Jones worked as a bus aide to help children with autism and other disabilities travel between school and their homes. Newly released footage shows… pic.twitter.com/A3skGDLHCk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 9, 2024

KUSA notes that while Jones was arrested on April 4 as a result of the incident, she is already out on bond as a free woman.

Attorney Qusair Mohamedbhai, who represents at least two families whose children ride the bus, released the shocking video to the media on Tuesday and had strong words for school districts failing to protect special needs children.

“The abuses of special needs children continues to occur because school districts treat this community as a burden rather than a blessing,” he said. “School districts routinely fail to train and support those who work with special needs student populations.”

KUSA reveals that while a background check shows this in Jones’s first arrest, authorities are investigating more abuses potentially involving her. An Englewood Police detective wrote in an affidavit that he personally witnessed child abuse on February 13 and March 1.

Englewood Police in a statement Tuesday also said more than one student was assaulted.

Littleton Public Schools released a statement to families of the school children on Tuesday afternoon. They claimed Jones was fired on March 19, the day following the incident, saying they do not tolerate “this kind of behavior.”

This kind of behavior cannot be and is not tolerated. As parents, you trust us with the well-being of your children and you should never have to worry about them being harmed when they are in our care.

The school district also said Jones did not have much access to students during her time of employment.