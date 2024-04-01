The Ship, With Multiple Backups, Never Should Have Lost Steering

by

It turns out the cargo ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it’s collapse, not only had multiple backup power systems, but it had multiple steering systems as well. Both Federal and International maritime standards call for these auxiliary systems. They also need to be completely separated from each other so power and steering are never lost.

When you break down the factors surrounding this crash, it becomes more and more suspicious. Investigators originally lied about wind speed on the water that day. It turns out there was very little wind that would have had zero effect on turning the ship towards the main pillar of the bridge.

The New Federal State of China, the organization aimed at taking down the Chinese Communist Party, insists the CCP used something called “Remote Towing Technology” to hijack the ship. Whistleblowers inside the CCP believe the crash was a deliberate terrorist attack carried out by Chinese hackers.

Plus, John Stewart overvalued his condo by 830%.  Prosecute him, as they did to President Donald J. Trump.

And New York Governor Kathy Hochal is turned away from the funeral of New York City Police officer Jonathan Diller, killed in the line of duty.

Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.