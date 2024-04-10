SAY WHAT? Chuck Schumer Says ‘Impeachment Should Never be Used to Settle Policy Disagreements’ (VIDEO)

Now that Republicans are moving forward in an effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Democrats have adopted a very different view of the subject.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said this week that impeachment shouldn’t be used to settle policy disagreements.

That will be big news to President Trump and his supporters. What changed?

The Washington Times reports:

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Tuesday that Democrats will move to derail an impeachment trial for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, saying the charges against him are bogus. Mr. Schumer did not say exactly what method Democrats will use, but other senators said it could involve either tabling or moving to dismiss the case, which could be done through a majority vote. Republicans decried the expected move that would be the first time in history the Senate shirked a duty to conduct a trial after the House impeached an official. But Mr. Schumer said he considers the case against Mr. Mayorkas to be illegitimate, and he seemed confident of having the votes to succeed. “We’re going to try and resolve this issue as quickly as possible,” Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, told reporters. “Impeachment should never be used to settle policy disagreements.”

See the video below:

POT, MEET KETTLE: Chuck Schumer says "impeachment should never be used to settle policy disagreements!" pic.twitter.com/XIB3d3cjw2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 9, 2024

People have thoughts about this.

Good! Because this isn’t a mere policy difference.

It’s a brazen violation of existing federal immigration law & an illegal state sanctioned invasion.

So get on with a full trial to ditch Mayorkas. https://t.co/sZWaI8NY0I — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) April 10, 2024

Schumer calls letting 11 million criminal illegals into our country a policy disagreement. Tell that to the families of all of the murdered American families that these criminal illegals murdered that Mayorkas let into our country illegally. https://t.co/dT2wjhb4He — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) April 9, 2024

That's RICH coming from him and his party that IMPEACHED Trump "just because" https://t.co/3IxvbXsYeH — Just meCassie✝ (@browneyegirl400) April 9, 2024

Mayorkas deserves to be impeached. So does Biden.