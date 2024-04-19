RFK Jr.’s Sister’s Astonishing Freudian Slip Urges Americans to ‘Vote for Trump’ — Before a Swift and Embarrassed Correction to ‘Vote for Biden’ (VIDEO)

Kerry Kennedy, sister of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., inadvertently urged Americans to “Vote for Trump” in a slip of the tongue during a CNN interview with John King. The blunder was promptly followed by an embarrassed retraction and correction to “Vote for Biden.”

Kennedy, in her conversation with King, seemed determined to sideline the discussion of her brother’s independent presidential bid, stressing the political reality that only President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump has a viable path to achieving the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency in November.

The interview then took a surprising turn when Kerry Kennedy’s words momentarily betrayed her intentions. “Vote for Trump,” she said, before quickly correcting herself, “Excuse me, Vote for Biden.” The swift self-correction did little to mask her evident embarrassment.

WATCH:

BREAKING: RFK Jr.’s sister Kerry Kennedy tells America to “Vote for Trump.” And then she corrects herself: “Excuse me, “Vote for Biden.” pic.twitter.com/5VEJ3beAKR — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) April 19, 2024

The interview came on the same day that Kerry Kennedy, along with more than a dozen other members of her family, betrayed their own blood, RFK Jr., and publicly backed Biden’s bid for reelection.

