RFK Jr.’s Sister’s Astonishing Freudian Slip Urges Americans to ‘Vote for Trump’ — Before a Swift and Embarrassed Correction to ‘Vote for Biden’ (VIDEO)

Kerry Kennedy, sister of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., inadvertently urged Americans to “Vote for Trump” in a slip of the tongue during a CNN interview with John King. The blunder was promptly followed by an embarrassed retraction and correction to “Vote for Biden.”
Kennedy, in her conversation with King, seemed determined to sideline the discussion of her brother’s independent presidential bid, stressing the political reality that only President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump has a viable path to achieving the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency in November.
The interview then took a surprising turn when Kerry Kennedy’s words momentarily betrayed her intentions. “Vote for Trump,” she said, before quickly correcting herself, “Excuse me, Vote for Biden.” The swift self-correction did little to mask her evident embarrassment.
The interview came on the same day that Kerry Kennedy, along with more than a dozen other members of her family, betrayed their own blood, RFK Jr., and publicly backed Biden’s bid for reelection.
The Guardian reported:
“President Biden has been a champion for all the rights and freedoms that my father and uncle stood for,” Kerry Kennedy said.
“That’s why nearly every single grandchild of Joe and Rose Kennedy supports Joe Biden. That’s right, the Kennedy family endorses Joe Biden for president,” she added, referring to JFK and RFK’s parents.
Speaking moments later, Biden said it was “an incredible honor” to have their support, and called it the most meaningful introduction he had ever received, other than one from his sister.
“The 2024 election is about two fundamentally different visions for America,” Biden said. “Donald Trump’s vision is one of anger, hate, revenge and retribution. He embraces the insurrection of January 6, he’s running on it, and has promised to be a dictator on day one.
“He calls for another bloodbath when he loses again. Your family, the Kennedy family, has endured such violence. I have a very different view of America. One of hope and optimism, like I hope all of you do, an optimism Bobby Kennedy embodied.”