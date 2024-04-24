Republican Senators Send Warning to Colleges – Shut Down Jew Hating Mobs on Campus or Lose Federal Funding

For months now, colleges and universities across the country have been allowing antisemitic demonstrations to take place on campus. Over the last week, however, things have gotten really bad, particularly at Columbia, Yale, NYU and other elite schools.

The rhetoric at these events is disturbing and hateful. Campus activists somehow think they’re on the right side of the issue, even though they are supporting Hamas, a terror group.

It has gotten so bad at some schools that Jewish students don’t feel safe and are leaving campus.

Republicans in the Senate are now warning these schools that they could lose their federal funding if this doesn’t end.

Townhall reports:

Senators Deliver Message to Biden on Schools Allowing ‘Pro-Terrorist Mobs’ The disgusting displays of at-times violent antisemitism that began at Columbia University and spread to several other schools in recent days are a testament to what’s wrong with leftist-dominated higher education. After years of unconstitutional attempts to block conservative speakers from their campuses in the name of fragile leftist students’ safety, they now have little if any concern that those same intellectually weak leftists are calling for Israel to be eliminated and Jews to be murdered. Now, more than 25 members of the United States Senate led by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) are demanding that schools allowing, tolerating, or encouraging such shocking and often unlawful displays of anti-Jew and anti-Israel hate face accountability and a loss of taxpayer funds. The letter was also signed by Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC), John Barrasso (R-WY), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Katie Boyd Britt (R-AL), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), John Cornyn (R-TX), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Steve Daines (R-MT), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Josh Hawley (R-MO), John Hoeven (R-ND), Ron Johnson (R-WI), John Kennedy (R-LA), James Lankford (R-OK), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Jim Risch (R-ID), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rick Scott (R-FL), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), John Thune (R-SD), and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

Universities must restore order and protect Jewish students. If not, these institutions should lose federal funding. pic.twitter.com/kQVsjVsp11 — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) April 23, 2024

Tom Cotton talked about this on FOX News. Watch:

.@SenTomCotton calls for the Biden administration to deport foreign students who are engaging in anti-Semitic protests on college campuses: "They certainly have no right to be here spewing anti-Semitic and anti-Israel filth." pic.twitter.com/emfSCHs539 — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) April 23, 2024

The radicals don’t own these college campuses but schools are not going to take this seriously until they feel pain.