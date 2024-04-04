REPORT: Trump and the RNC Raised More Than $65 Million in March

For the past couple of months, Democrats and the media have been pushing a narrative that the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee have no money.

It’s not true, but that never stopped the left before now.

In March alone, Trump and the RNC raised a combined $65 million and they have more than $90 million on hand.

Breitbart News reports:

Trump Campaign, RNC Raise $65.6M in March with $93.1M On Hand The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee raised a joint $65.6 million in March, which brings their cash on hand to $93.1 million, the organizations announced Wednesday. The sum is greater than the $62 million the Trump team raised in March of 2020. “Our campaign, working together with the RNC, has been steadily ramping up our fundraising efforts, and our March numbers are a testament to the overwhelming support for President Trump by voters all across the spectrum,” Trump campaign comanager Susie Wiles told reporters. “Republicans may not be beneficiaries of the self-interested largesse from Hollywood and Silicon Valley elites, but President Trump is proud to be supported by donations from voters who are the backbone of this nation, which will fuel Republicans up and down the ballot,” she said.

This is an impressive haul.

JUST IN: Trump celebrates raising $65.6 million in March along with the RNC, says, "We are going to take back our Country from the WORST, and most CORRUPT, President in history!!!" pic.twitter.com/tyTEy26o5e — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 3, 2024

Trump campaign, RNC hauled in over $65M in March as ex-prez takes on Biden, court cases https://t.co/tKfnyPEMYy pic.twitter.com/cLAWIYvmNZ — New York Post (@nypost) April 3, 2024

Today, the Trump campaign and RNC announced raising over $65.6 million in March, ending the month with over $93.1 million cash on hand. https://t.co/f5Hj7KniW2 — GOP (@GOP) April 3, 2024

People on the left also seem to forget that Hillary Clinton outspent Trump by a massive margin in 2016 and Trump still won. Fundraising is necessary but it’s not everything.