REPORT: Trump and the RNC Raised More Than $65 Million in March

For the past couple of months, Democrats and the media have been pushing a narrative that the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee have no money.

It’s not true, but that never stopped the left before now.

In March alone, Trump and the RNC raised a combined $65 million and they have more than $90 million on hand.

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee raised a joint $65.6 million in March, which brings their cash on hand to $93.1 million, the organizations announced Wednesday.

The sum is greater than the $62 million the Trump team raised in March of 2020.

“Our campaign, working together with the RNC, has been steadily ramping up our fundraising efforts, and our March numbers are a testament to the overwhelming support for President Trump by voters all across the spectrum,” Trump campaign comanager Susie Wiles told reporters.

“Republicans may not be beneficiaries of the self-interested largesse from Hollywood and Silicon Valley elites, but President Trump is proud to be supported by donations from voters who are the backbone of this nation, which will fuel Republicans up and down the ballot,” she said.

This is an impressive haul.

People on the left also seem to forget that Hillary Clinton outspent Trump by a massive margin in 2016 and Trump still won. Fundraising is necessary but it’s not everything.

