REPORT: Man Who Set Himself on Fire Outside Trump Trial is a Trump-Hater and Supporter of Obama, Sanders

Max Azzarello, the 37-year-old “anarcho-communist” from Florida who set himself on fire outside former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, has been identified as a vehement Trump critic and a supporter of prominent Democratic politicians Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders.

According to eyewitness accounts, Azzarello removed his jacket, doused himself with a flammable substance, and set himself on fire. The harrowing moment was captured on video.

Moments before the self-immolation, Azzarello was seen distributing colorful pamphlets, some of which led to a Substack page titled, “I have set myself on fire outside the Trump Trial.”

The content of the scattered papers matched posts on Azzarello’s Instagram page, which was still publicly viewable at the time of this report.

Further investigation into Azzarello’s background has unveiled his disdain for Donald Trump.

His Instagram account features a post denouncing the former president and showing support for prominent Democratic figures like Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders.

In a particularly scathing highlight post labeled “Lies we say,” Azzarello chastised liberal media consumers for not outright rejecting Trump.

“What?? Don’t f—king resist Donald Trump! REJECT Donald Trump. Laugh at the rotten farce of an idea of Donald Trump having any power over you. F—kin duh,” Azzarallo wrote.

In the days leading up to the catastrophic event, Azzarello was seen outside the courthouse with a sign stating, “Trump is with Biden and they’re about to fascist coup us.”

Max Azzarello outside of the Trump trial this week before he lit himself on fire. https://t.co/t2UO65UNC8 pic.twitter.com/dPFoI8jyFc — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 19, 2024

His social media also includes a sticker image about Obama and a photo of him wearing a Bernie Sanders-themed “Eat the Rich” T-shirt.

Further connecting Azzarello’s political affiliations, Mike Crispi, a reporter, has unearthed Federal Election Commission (FEC) data indicating Azzarello’s monetary contributions to ActBlue and the Sanders 2020 campaign.

CONFIRMED: Man who lit himself on fire was a DEMOCRAT VOTER Another lie by the mainstream media calling him a “Trump supporter.” pic.twitter.com/B8DRIDx3zO — Mike Crispi (@MikeCrispiNJ) April 19, 2024

Max Azzarello posted this photo of himself and Bill Clinton on his LinkedIn profile.

Laura Loomer reported that Azzarallo sued Hillary and Bill Clinton.