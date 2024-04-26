REPORT: The Biden White House is Angry at the Liberal New York Times for Not Being Loyal Enough

Joe Biden and the Democrat party get special treatment from about 99 percent of the media but apparently, it still isn’t enough.

People at the Biden White House are angry at the New York Times for not being loyal enough. They actually think that the incredibly liberal newspaper is too biased against them and too nice to Trump.

This claim is positively delusional. The media bends over backwards to not report negative news about Biden while demonizing Trump constantly.

What this really shows is that people in the Biden camp are sensitive and scared.

NewsBusters has details:

The comical tale of liberal eating themselves began with a seemingly innocuous mix-up between a Times reporter not on the White House beat being unaware with how to attribute quotes from a junior White House press aide becoming a hissy fit that resulted in the Times temporarily being kicked off the administration’s “‘tier one’ email list for background information about various briefings and other materials”. “Biden’s closest aides had come to see the Times as arrogant, intent on setting its own rules and unwilling to give Biden his due. Inside the paper’s D.C. bureau, the punitive response seemed to typify a press operation that was overly sensitive and determined to control coverage of the president,” Stokols explained. Stokols further summarized his tome as based on “interviews with two dozen people on both sides” about “the relationship between the Democratic president and the country’s newspaper of record — for years the epitome of a liberal press in the eyes of conservatives” that’s become “remarkably tense, beset by misunderstandings, grudges and a general lack of trust.” Not surprisingly, Team Biden must think they’re owed Obama-like snuff pieces seeing as how, in their mind, The Times has “fall[en] short in a make-or-break moment for American democracy, stubbornly refusing to adjust its coverage” away from “impartial neutrality, often blurring the asymmetries between former President Donald Trump and Biden when it comes to their perceived flaws” when America itself is at stake.

Again, this is delusional thinking. If we had an honest media, Biden would be ten points lower in the polls.