REPORT: Biden and Harris Think LGBT Voter Support is Going to Save Them in November

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris think that support from LGBT voters is going to win them the day in November. While it is true that a majority of LGBT voters support Democrats, they are still a minority in the United States.

The fact that the Biden Harris campaign is talking about this speaks volumes. They are doing this because they are losing support from other parts of their coalition. Black voters, Latino voters and young voters are all drifting away from them.

This is a way for Democrats to brag about one part of their base that still seems steady.

FOX News reports:

Biden, Harris announce new campaign push for LGBTQ support, call members ‘a force to be reckoned with’ President Biden and Vice President Harris’ re-election campaign has announced a new push to win over a group of voters that it claims is “a force to be reckoned with.” The initiative comes just seven months ahead of the president’s rematch with the presumptive Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump. As Biden seeks to win another term in the White House despite facing historic low approval ratings, Team Biden-Harris announced the launch of “Out for Biden-Harris.” The campaign describes the program as a national effort to mobilize LGBTQ+ voters and community members across the country. In a statement, Biden-Harris 2024 campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said, “LGBTQ+ voters are a force to be reckoned with.” “They were critical to our victory in 2020, and they will be critical to winning again this November,” Chavez Rodriguez added. “That’s why we’re thrilled to launch Out for Biden-Harris, which will harness the LGBTQ+ community’s organizing prowess to reelect President Biden and Vice President Harris this November.”

Like everything Biden does, this could backfire.

Watching Democrats play another round of "Intersectional Olympics" with the most dysfunctional Admin in recent history? No thanks. “No administration has done more” to damage the public image of LGBT people than the clowns running the Biden-Harris Administration. #LGBTrump https://t.co/h1S8gyatmA — Charles T. Moran (@CharlesTMoran) April 11, 2024

Even with this push, Biden and Harris will not win every vote in the LGBT community. There are plenty of LGBT people who support Trump.