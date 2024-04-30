Rep. Virginia Foxx Unloads on Colleges Allowing Radicals to Take Over Campuses “We Have a Clear Message for Mealy-Mouthed, Spineless College Leaders”

On Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced he is expanding the investigations into antisemitism exploding on college campuses across several committees.

Johnson said at a Tuesday press conference, “Antisemitism is a virus, and because the administration and woke university presidents aren’t stepping in, we’re seeing it spread.”

He added that “nearly every committee here has a role to play in these efforts to stop the madness that has ensued.”

Since January, House Education and the Workforce Congresswoman Chair Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) has launched multiple antisemitism investigations into Rutgers University, the University of California, Berkeley, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Columbia University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Harvard University.

At the press conference, Foxx announced an additional antisemitism hearing scheduled for next month to include Yale, UCLA, and the University of Michigan.

Foxx did not hold back when addressing the disgusting weakness shown by college administrators across the county by allowing radicals to take over their campuses.

“We have a clear message for mealy-mouthed, spineless college leaders: Congress will not tolerate your dereliction of your duty to your Jewish students,” Foxx said.

Adding, “American universities are officially put on notice that we have come to take our universities back…College is not a park for play-acting juveniles or a battleground for radical activists. Everyone affiliated with these universities will receive a healthy dose of reality – actions have consequences.”

Watch: