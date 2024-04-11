Rep. Rashida Tlaib Has Meltdown When Confronted by Fox News Reporter on ‘Death to America’ Chants at Rally in Her Dearborn, Michigan District (Video)

Palestinian-American Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) had a meltdown when confronted by a Fox News reporter on Wednesday about an Islamic Al-Quds Day rally in her Dearborn, Michigan district last Friday where the crowd chanted “Death to America!” As of Wednesday, Tlaib had not issued a statement on the rally.

Excerpt from Wikipedia on Al-Quds day, “Quds Day (lit. ’Jerusalem Day’), officially known as International Quds Day (Persian: روز جهانی قدس, romanized: Ruz Jahâni Quds), is an annual pro-Palestinian event held on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to express support for Palestinians and oppose Israel and Zionism.[4] It takes its name from the Arabic name for Jerusalem: al-Quds. The event was first held in 1979 in Iran, shortly after the Iranian Revolution.”

Fox News Congressional Correspondent Hillary Vaughn caught up with Tlaib as she was walking with a staff member to an elevator in a House office building. Vaughn repeatedly, but respectfully, asked Tlaib about the “Death to America” chants at the rally in her district. Tlaib kept repeating that she doesn’t talk to Fox News, and “I don’t talk to people who use racist tropes.” Tlaib also accused the network of being “Islamophobic.”

Vaughn: Congresswoman Tlaib? Tlaib: I don’t talk to Fox News! I don’t talk to Fox News! Vaughn: At a rally in your district people were chanting ‘Death to America’, do you condemn… Tlaib: I do not talk to Fox News! Vaughn: But do you condemn chants of ‘Death to America’? Tlaib: I don’t talk to people that use racist tropes. Vaughn: Why can’t you just say whether or not you condemn people chanting ‘Death to Amer…’ Why are you afraid to talk to Fox News? Tlaib: Fox News is not, not, listen to me, using racist tropes towards my community is what Fox News is about and I don’t talk to Fox News. Vaughn: Is ‘Death to America’ racist? Tlaib: I don’t talk to Fox News. Vaughn: Is chanting ‘Death to America’ racist? Tlaib: Talk about your guys’ racist tropes. You know, you guys know exactly what you do. And I know you’re ‘Islamophobic’, but you guys gotta go deal with it on your own self, you’re not gonna use me.

Transcribed by TGP.

Video of the Dearborn rally posted by MEMRI, “At International Al-Quds Day Rally in Dearborn, Michigan Protesters Chant “Death to America!”; Speakers at the Rally: America Is One of the “Rottenest Countries” on Earth; Israel Is ISIS, Nazis, a Cancer.”

At International Al-Quds Day Rally in Dearborn, Michigan Protesters Chant “Death to America!”; Speakers at the Rally: America Is One of the “Rottenest Countries” on Earth; Israel Is ISIS, Nazis, a Cancer pic.twitter.com/B6hMlaKfi5 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 7, 2024

Note: The video of Vaughn confronting Tlaib first aired on Jesse Watters Primetime: