REALLY? Singer John Legend Claims Trump is ‘Benefiting’ From Two-Tiered Justice System (VIDEO)

John Legend claimed that Donald Trump is ‘benefiting’ from the two-tiered justice system, during an interview with former Joe Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki on her propaganda MSNBC show.

This is a glimpse into the deranged mind of a TDS afflicted liberal celebrity.

Legend justifies this by noting that Trump has access to lawyers who are delaying trials. He fails to note that the trials are all completely political and are being brought against Trump just because he is Trump.

The Washington Examiner reported:

Musician John Legend claims Trump is benefiting from ‘two-tiered’ justice system Musician John Legend rebuked claims from former President Donald Trump, arguing that he has benefited from a “two-tiered” system of justice amid his multitude of legal battles. Trump, the presumptive presidential nominee of the Republican Party, is facing dozens of indictments and multiple legal battles while campaigning for his race to the White House, with his hush money trial starting this week. Legend, a critic of Trump, argued the former president is part of a two-tiered justice system but that it is one from which he is benefiting. “He is getting way more concessions than the average criminal defendant would get,” Legend said in an upcoming interview with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki. “He’s getting delays, he’s got access to all kinds of lawyers that are filing this and filing that, delaying every trial, and most people don’t have access to that kind of lawyering, don’t have access to the kind of concessions that the justice system will provide to you if you can afford it.”

Here’s the video:

Husband of Chrissy Teigen, @johnlegend: Trump is the "beneficiary" of a two-tiered justice system pic.twitter.com/bV5jrWPsGY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 16, 2024

The dishonesty of the left knows no bounds. If this was being done to someone like say… Obama, Legend would be leading protests against it and everyone knows it.