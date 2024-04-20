Racist Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Bashes “White-Ran” Businesses – Diverts COVID Relief Funds to Support Non-White Artists Including African Drumming Group -VIDEO

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Friday that he was diverting COVID funds to support Non-White artists in the city.

How is this even legal?

During his announcement he also took a swipe at “white-ran” businesses in Baltimore.

Mayor Brandon Scott: For too long, public dollars have simply just gone to the big names and the big players in town. And dare I say, I know my staff is going to hate this, the big names and big players in town that just happen to be white-run organizations in Baltimore. Of this investment made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act. Thank you, President Biden. Thank you to our Congressional Delegation, underscores our dedication to ensuring ensuring that all artists and communities have equitable access to resources, opportunities in Baltimore.

According to FOX Baltimore: Mayor Scott will donate the taxpayer funded COVID money to a list of 24 “project” recipients, including $200,000 for Baltimore Center Stage and $100,000 for Creative Nomads, which brings “African drumming” and “mindfulness” to its partners.

So now your taxpayer dollars are going to racists who will not share it with “white-ran” businesses.

Via End Wokeness.

