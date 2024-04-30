Pro-Gaza Protesters Vandalize GW University Campus, Desecrate George Washington Statue with Anti-American Graffiti – VIDEO

Young radical leftists vandalized the George Washington statue at George Washington University in Washington DC on Monday.
The historic campus is nestled between the White House, the Kennedy Center, and a number of federal and international agencies.
Clay Travis posted this video. Notice the writing on the base of the statue.
These people HATE the Jews and HATE America.
The main campus quad statue of George Washington has been defaced by anti-Israel protesters. GW’s student population is nearly 30% Jewish. The woke virus is toxic and must be defeated or the country will be destroyed. These are the stakes. pic.twitter.com/TuhkmilJwG
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 30, 2024
FOX News reporter Griff Jenkins ran a live report from GW quad, where the protests were taking place.
Vigilant News reported:
Protesters at George Washington University in D.C. have defaced their own campus and vandalized the statue of the school’s namesake and America’s founder, George Washington.
Fox News sent a camera crew to the campus to document the damage caused by recent ‘pro-Palestine’ protests over the past few days.
A reporter walked through the encampment, expressing shock at the extent of the damage and the disregard for the campus’s historical significance.
“The signature statue here, George Washington himself, has been draped in a Palestine flag and also the kaffiyeh, which is a traditional headdress, a black and white headdress that’s worn by Palestinians.”
As the reporter approached the monument, it became clear that the vandals had done more than just drape the flag.
“This is George Washington, the statue here. Graffitied, covered in stickers.”
“Genocidal”
“Warmonger”
George Washington University was founded in 1821 through an Act of Congress signed by then-President James Monroe. The university was named after George Washington, who had advocated for a national university in the U.S. to educate future leaders of the country.