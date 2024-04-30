Pro-Gaza Protesters Vandalize GW University Campus, Desecrate George Washington Statue with Anti-American Graffiti – VIDEO

Young radical leftists vandalized the George Washington statue at George Washington University in Washington DC on Monday.

The historic campus is nestled between the White House, the Kennedy Center, and a number of federal and international agencies.

Clay Travis posted this video. Notice the writing on the base of the statue.

These people HATE the Jews and HATE America.

The main campus quad statue of George Washington has been defaced by anti-Israel protesters. GW’s student population is nearly 30% Jewish. The woke virus is toxic and must be defeated or the country will be destroyed. These are the stakes. pic.twitter.com/TuhkmilJwG — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 30, 2024

FOX News reporter Griff Jenkins ran a live report from GW quad, where the protests were taking place.

Vigilant News reported: