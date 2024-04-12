President Trump is Right on Abortion, Now Let’s go Fight State by State (VIDEO)

Make no mistake, I want a federal abortion ban. But we don’t have 60 votes in the Senate to make that happen. And we won’t anytime soon.

My point is, fight the battles you can win now, so you can win the battles you can’t later.

I will also point out that if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade because abortion is a “states rights issue,” who’s to say the court wouldn’t overturn a federal ban for the same reason?

The Democrats view abortion as a loser issue for Republicans. It’s the only issue they can label that way. Because every loser issue in America today falls at the feet of the Democrats. We need to make sure we make them talk about their loser issues, not the issues they want us talking about.