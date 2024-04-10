PREDICTABLE: Groups Call for Renaming of ‘Racist’ Francis Scott Key Bridge

Certain groups are already calling for the Francis Scott Key Bridge, claiming that Key is a racist figure.

This was predicted by people on social media the instant the bridge collapsed. Lots of people were saying that Democrats would want to rename it for Rep. Elijah Cummings, but that’s not who is being floated as a replacement name.

The left just can’t help themselves in a situation like this. Any time they see an opening, they feel compelled to move.

FOX News reports:

African American groups call for ditching ‘racist’ Francis Scott Key, naming new bridge after late congressman A coalition of African American groups in Maryland is pushing for Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge to be renamed once reconstructed over what they say is racism connected to Key’s legacy. The Caucus of African American Leaders of Anne Arundel County recently voted unanimously to call for changing the names of two bridges in Maryland, including the Key Bridge, and will lobby Democratic Gov. Wes Moore and the state’s Democrat-controlled General Assembly on the proposal, the Baltimore Banner first reported Tuesday. The bridge collapsed in late March when a cargo ship struck a support beam. The coalition includes groups such as an NAACP chapter and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, which wants the replacement bridge to be renamed in honor of the late Rep. Parren Mitchell, the first African American elected to the U.S. House from the state of Maryland. Mitchell was also a civil rights pioneer as the first Black graduate student admitted to the University of Maryland. When asked about the proposal, Moore told Fox News Digital that he remains “laser-focused on providing closure to these families, clearing the channel, and rebuilding the bridge.”

Lots of people saw this coming.

The left is so predictable.