Popular Kids Meal Lunchables Found To Have High Levels of Lead and Ingredients Linked to Cancer

A new study from Consumer Reports revealed that popular kids’ food Lunchables contains concerning amounts of lead in its pre-packaged meals.

Consumer Reports tested 12 Lunchable products in a study and discovered that five contained over 50% more lead than California’s legal amount.

Parents have been using Lunchables for decades for quick lunches, but the Consumer Report’s latest revelation might make parents reconsider their decision to feed their children the prepackaged lunch that usually consists of deli meat, cheese, and crackers.

Amy Keating, a dietitian at Consumer Report, stated, “There’s a lot to be concerned about in these kits.”

“They’re highly processed, and regularly eating processed meat, a main ingredient in many of these products, has been linked to increased risk of some cancers.” added Keating.

Per The Hill:

The popular kids snack Lunchables contains relatively high levels of lead and sodium, a consumer watchdog group warned Tuesday. Consumer Reports (CR), a consumer advocacy group, said it tested 12 store-bought versions of Lunchables — which are made by Kraft Heinz — along with similar lunch and snack kits and found “relatively high levels of lead and cadmium” in the Lunchables kits. Cadmium is a chemical element linked to negative effects on the kidney and the skeletal and respiratory systems and is classified as a human carcinogen, according to the World Health Organization. There is not a safe level of lead for children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes.

The sodium levels in the kits ranged from 460 to 740 milligrams per serving, nearly a quarter to half of a child’s daily recommended limit for sodium, CR said.