Americans are split on whether Joe Biden will make it through a second presidential term or even be alive at the end of it, according to new polling data.

A poll from Mail Online found that just 38 per cent of likely voters are confident that Biden would still be alive at the end of a second term, while 33 per cent are not confident he will make it.

If Biden wins in November, he will have the right to hold the Oval Office until January 2029. On that date, he will be 86 years old and his dementia will have likely advanced to a point where he is incapacitated.

Meanwhile, 36 per cent of likely voters think Kamala Harris will be in charge by the end of Biden’s second term. The same number believe Biden will still be at the helm.

Voters are far less concerned about Trump’s fitness for office, with 54 per cent indicating they believe he would survive the entire term, compared with 21 per cent who believe he would not.

Pollster James Johnson, cofounder of J.L. Partners, told the Mail:

Voters think Biden is too old, and they are not changing their mind.The difficulty for Biden is that views of him are not shaped through events such as his State of the Union address—which people who had seen it felt was fiery—but through consumption of the hundreds of viral social media clips of Biden stumbling and slurring. That solid perception that he is too old feeds through to a sense he is too weak, and it is a major problem for him going into November. Frankly, they do not think he is up to the job—and that makes his re-election a much harder task.

Should Biden die or become incapable of carrying out his duties, Kamala Harris would assume the presidency for the remainder of his term.

Per the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution, Harris would also be eligible to run for two full terms in her own right if she took office with less than two years of Biden’s presidency to run.

Given her widespread unpopularity, such a scenario seems unlikely. Yet with the help of widespread Democratic election fraud, she could hypothetically run the country until January 2037.