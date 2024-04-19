Peter Sweden: FARMERS PROTEST- Norwegian Tractor Convoy

This article was written by Swedish independent journalist Peter Imanuelsen, also known as PeterSweden. You can follow him at PeterSweden.com.

Farmers are now protesting for fairer wages. No farmers = No food.

As you will have heard if you follow my reporting, there has been massive farmers protests all over Europe. I recently reported from Germany where the farmers were protesting.

Now the Norwegian farmers are protesting as well, and I met with them.

In fact, there was a tractor convoy on the E6 motorway and I managed to catch up with them for an interview – And I got some videos and photos as well.

As far as I’m aware, I’m the only journalist that went to this protest and got videos, so please share widely!

They were driving a tractor convoy on the motorway in very slow speed to make their point.

One tractor had a homemade banner saying “Our food – Increase self reliance”.

In other words, NO FARMERS = NO FOOD.

They are protesting for fairer wages. They are not happy with the deal they are getting from the government. I spoke with the organizer of the spontaneous protest. He told me that on average, 2 farms are being closed down EVERY day and they are protesting for better wages.

So what is happening is that small farms are having to shut down because they cannot live on the wages they are getting, and it ends up being converted into large farms instead.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, the state talked about essentially SEIZING 3000 farms to meet new 2030 emissions goals…