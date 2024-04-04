Peter Doocy Breaks Karine Jean-Pierre’s Brain With Question About Refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (VIDEO)

As we reported, Joe Biden is suddenly not refilling the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve, which he depleted in an attempt to make it look like gas prices were coming down.

In 2022, Biden claimed he had "a plan to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve" after draining it to its lowest level in four decades. Today, they cancelled that plan because oil is too expensive. pic.twitter.com/Eo1M0eMEgS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 3, 2024

Peter Doocy of FOX News asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about this today and her brain shorted out.

She tried to claim that this question is more appropriate for the Department of Energy. Is she ever able to answer a question?

This was their exchange, via Curtis Houck:

DOOCY TIME: “First, the — so, you guys started draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try and help with ‘the Putin Price Hike’ a few years ago. Said You were going to refill it. But now it doesn’t seem like that’s happening. Why?” KJP: “Well, from — I believe the Department of Energy is — is responsible for — for that particular component — is refilling — refilling that, so I would refer to the Department of Energy. I know there are certain components to that and how they were going to move forward and refilling — refilling it. Uh — I — they would have had more specifics on that for you.” Doocy: “Okay.”

Watch below:

DOOCY TIME: “First, the — so, you guys started draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try and help with ‘the Putin Price Hike’ a few years ago. Said You were going to refill it. But now it doesn't seem like that's happening. Why?” KJP: “Well, from — I believe the Department… pic.twitter.com/K5v77241lM — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 3, 2024

So….the Dept. of Energy made the decision to drain the SPR? They did this unilaterally? Biden didn't approve it? Is anyone in charge? — Murph (@Murph_IT) April 3, 2024

Does anyone know who is in charge of this administration?