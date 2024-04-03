Pete Buttigieg Given Brutal Reality Check After Using Faulty Analogy to Mock Americans for Refusing to Buy Electric Vehicles (VIDEO)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg this week used a faulty analogy on Fox News to taunt Americans for refusing to buy overpriced, environmentally damaging electric vehicles. But Americans on social media gave the inept and elitist Buttigieg a brutal reality check afterward.

Buttigieg was a guest on “America’s Newsroom” with John Roberts and Sandra Smith when he embarrassed himself. Roberts opened by telling Buttigieg about the collapsing Tesla sales and auto companies laying off large chunks of their workforces at electric plants.

He then pivoted to asking why the Biden regime continued to try to shove EVs down everyone’s throats. Buttigieg responded by spinning EV statistics before mocking Americans resistant to EVs being stuck in the past, comparing the situation to people who resisted the cell phone revolution in the early 2000s and wanted landline phones forever instead.

Roberts: Tesla sales fell 8.5% in the first quarter of this year. Ford this week is laying off two-thirds of its workforce at the F-150 electric lighting plant. It’s also scaling back a battery production facility because of sagging sales.

EV sales are nowhere near what this president wanted or expected, yet the administration continues to shove them down consumers’ throats. Why?

Buttigieg: Let’s be clear that the automotive sector is moving toward EVs, and we can’t pretend otherwise. Sometimes, when these debates happen, I feel like it’s the early 2000s, and I’m talking to some people who think that we can just have landline phones forever.

Social media users quickly jumped on the flaws in Buttigieg’s arguments. There were reasons why cell phones were better than landlines, whereas EVs have several drawbacks compared to gas-powered cars and the only way for EVs to be “competitive” is to crack down on traditional vehicles.

Moreover, landlines cost almost nothing compared to electric cars, and many Americans still use them.

