PEAK CORRUPTION: Jesse Watters Reveals the Multi-Million Dollar Perks Going to Judge Merchan’s Family for Taking Trump to Court in Bogus Hush Money Case (VIDEO)

Jesse Watters ran a devastating segment last night on radical Judge Juan Merchan who silenced President Donald Trump from talking about his family’s financial ties to the current junk case he is presiding over against Donald Trump in New York City.

Judge Merchan should be impeached for this lawlessness. This is peak corruption and cannot stand.

Jesse Watters: Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over Trump’s so-called hush money case in New York, slapped an even bigger gag order on the former President last night. Trump is banned from talking about the judge’s family.

Why? Because the judge’s family was paid by the Biden campaign. The judge’s family is currently being paid by Adam Schiff over $10 million. Adam Schiff, this is the guy who conspired with Michael Cohen, the star witness in this case.

Trump isn’t allowed to say that the judge’s daughter is a Democrat consultant whose clients, the Biden campaign, Adam Schiff, are fundraising off Trump’s indictment. The judge’s family is getting rich off Trump trials, and he’s presiding over one.

If Trump’s convicted, his family financially benefits. Instead of recusing because of a glaring conflict of interest, the judge is gagging Trump for pointing out the conflict of interest. Even Michael Avenadi says it’s nuts. The lawyer tweeting this from prison.

We can’t be hypocrites when it comes to the First Amendment. It’s outrageous that Cohen and Daniels can do countless TV interviews, post on social, and make money on bogus documentaries all by talking-ish about Trump. But he’s gagged and threatened with jail if he responds.

The judge is threatening to put Trump in jail for pointing out that his liberal family is getting rich off this trial, and richer if he’s convicted. Now, the media who doesn’t support the First Amendment or care about corruption covers it this way.

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s Hush Money trial just expanded a gag order forbid the defendant and former President from attacking his own family. He doesn’t just take his right to due process. He smears the judge. He harasses the judge’s daughter.

The judge’s daughter isn’t seven. She’s 34. He’s not attacking her. He’s just saying what she does for a living. How’s that an attack? He just wants a new judge, one whose family isn’t funded by Democrats. Ned Ryan is the founder of American Majority. Is that too much to ask?

It’s really not, Jesse. It’s pretty appalling. This feels like a turning point in all of this welfare against Trump. With this case, the left is dropping any pretense, doesn’t seem to care at all about having any pretense of legitimacy with the greater public It’s the gloves are off. It’s bare knuckles now.

A leftist judge with a case that was not taken up by previous, the Southern district in New York, Bragg’s predecessor, a case that should never have been brought. He’s presiding over it. Trump simply points out the conflict of interest with his daughter, who, by the way, it’s $93 million in solicitations raised on this specific case.

All Trump did was point out these facts. Instead of recusing himself, the judge goes, You need to shut up, and The corporate propagandists, with their Circus seal act, obediently rise to the occasion and say, Trump’s attacking the daughter.

No, he’s just pointing out facts. I mean, Jesse, this is a gross… The attack on Trump’s constitutional rights to defend himself, the abuse of the law, the legal system on Trump. I have to tell you, the Democrats, the left have made a massive bet on all of this law fare that some of it will take Trump out.

I’m making a bet that this lawfare is going to blow up in their face. When things like this really break in on the normies that are watching this, they’re going to realize the gross abuse of power that the left is actually doing to try and bring down Trump because Orange Man bad. Anything anywhere, anytime is acceptable because Orange Man bad.