PANIC: James Carville Warns Democrats That Young Minority Voters Are Leaving Them ‘In Droves’ (VIDEO)

Democrat strategist and former Clinton staffer James Carville is sounding alarm bells for his party.

According to the ‘Ragin’ Cajun,’ Democrats are losing young minority voters who are leaving the party ‘in droves.’

He seems genuinely panicked about this.

The New York Post reported:

James Carville warns of Democratic Party’s ‘horrifying’ numbers among young minority voters: ‘They’re leaving in droves’ Democratic strategist James Carville warned Sunday that the Democratic Party’s eroding numbers among young minority voters are “horrifying” heading into the presidential election. “I’ve been very vocal about this,” the former Bill Clinton campaign strategist said on his “Carville’s Classroom” podcast. “It’s horrifying our numbers among younger voters, particularly younger blacks, younger latinos … younger people of color. Particularly males.” “We’re not shedding them, they’re leaving in droves,” he added. Last year, 66% of black adults leaned or identified as Democrat while 19% said they leaned or were Republican, according to a Gallup survey released in February. The 47-percentage-point spread is the lowest in at least 25 years — and down 19 percentage points from 2020, when 77% of black adults identified as Democrats and just 11% identified as Republicans. Similarly, the poll found 47% of Hispanics calling themselves Democrats and 35% identifying as Republican, whereas in 2021, 57% of Hispanics identified as Democrat and 26% said they were Republican.

See the video below:

CARVILLE: “It’s horrifying our numbers among young voters, particularly younger black. Younger latinos. Particularly males. We’re not shedding them, they’re leaving in DROVES.” Democrat strategist appears panicked. pic.twitter.com/Zn27ZhqhIY — Suburban Black Man (@niceblackdude) April 2, 2024

Democrats know how fragile their coalition is and how little it would take for the whole house of cards to come crashing down.

Trump doesn’t even need to win all of these voters. If he does just marginally better than he did in 2020, Biden is toast.