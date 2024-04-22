Outrageous! Brillant Teen Student and Published Author with 100 GPA Rejected from Dream School Thanks to “Subjective” DEI Lottery Scheme

An exemplary student with a 100 GPA lost out on her dream school thanks to a racist and “subjective” DEI scheme rewarding less deserving students.

The New York Post reported Saturday that 14-year-old Kristina Raevsky, an eight-grade student in Queens, discovered on March 7 that she was rejected from Townsend Harris High School in Flushing because of a lottery system in NYC that placed her perfect test scores with kids who scored over 94.

She told the Post the news “shocked” her.

“I was shocked,” Raevsky said. “Everyone I told said, ‘How is this possible?’ And I told them, ‘I don’t know, it isn’t me that is the problem. The system is the problem.”

“Prior to the lottery, before COVID, my mindset was, ‘Well, I have a 100 average, I’m at the top of my class, I have perfect attendance, and I did well on the state tests,” she continued. “What could possibly go wrong?’”

Ravesky drew a lottery number that put her in the 72nd percentile of applicants despite her perfect grades. Former Mayor Bill De Blasio is primarily responsible for this.

The Post notes that before the COVID-19 pandemic, so-called screened schools like Townsend Harris utilized their own admissions criteria. They have traditionally used standards such as state tests, attendance, and letter grades when choosing their students.

However, in 2020, the communist de Blasio overrode their rights, canceling attendance, state tests, and letter grades as standards. Instead, he implemented a system where students with an 85 or above were entered into the same lottery pool to “diversify” selective schools.

Essays and video submissions became commonplace as a result.

In 2022, Mayor Eric Adams’s administration attempted a “fix” instead of abolishing the awful scheme altogether. They decided to narrow the top tier of kids to those with a 94 or above while restoring the screens, still leaving out impeccably qualified students like Raevsky.

During her interview with the Post, Raevsky astutely noted the difference between a 94 GPA student and a 100 one.

“I can tell you from experience that the difference between a 94 and a 100 is miles apart,” she told the outlet. “The 100 students are sitting there the moment something is assigned, thinking, ‘How am I going to complete this assignment? Let me start planning.’”

“The 94 student says, ‘Oh, I’ll come to the movies even though there’s a test two days away,’” she continued. “The 100 student says, ‘I’m sorry, but I can’t come. I’m studying.’”

In addition to being a world-class student, Raevsky has authored four books. Her latest, “Marriage or Espionage: Read Between the Lines,” is a fictional novel about a spy during the American Revolution.

Raevsky’s other books are “Fly Me to the Moon and Other Stories,” “A Sheep’s Tale – Young Patriot’s Guide to Saving America,” and “Wings.”

Raevsky told the Post she is now attending a private school, where she was offered a scholarship.

“I’m really glad I’m going to a private school,” Raevksy said. “I’m finally going to be in a place where I belong and am appreciated for my merit and my academic abilities.”