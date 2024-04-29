Oops: Gavin Newsom Asks Social Media Users to Help Design New California Coin and it Blows Up in His Face

California Governor Gavin Newsom asked social media users to help design a new $1 coin to honor the state’s innovations on Thursday, and it unsurprisingly blew up in his face.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, the Golden State is suffering from various maladies under Newsom’s watch. These include a severe homelessness epidemic, skyrocketing crime, unaffordable taxes, and high electricity costs.

This has led to a mass exodus of businesses and residents. But Newsom, for some reason, thought social media users would lavish California with praise instead.

Calling all members of the Tortured Coin Designers Department… CA is getting its own $1 coin to honor innovation, slated to be issued in 2026 – and we need your help! What is a CA innovation you’d like to see featured on the coin? Send ideas to: [email protected] pic.twitter.com/oOdw4qICtZ — California Governor (@CAgovernor) April 25, 2024

Newsom probably wishes he never clicked “publish” because the replies he received were universally negative. Many of these focused on the filthy streets, Californians leaving for greener pastures, and even Newsom’s tyrannical COVID-19 pandemic policies.

Here are some of the most savage replies:

I think these capture things nicely. pic.twitter.com/o8j4MqaTls — Jim Stanley (@JimStanleyCA) April 25, 2024

Innovation…. wait this is an EPIC FAIL…. pic.twitter.com/4jFLrBqbgw — TInaMariePx2 (@PerezTMx2) April 26, 2024

This sums it up pic.twitter.com/4pzGobCRWM — Christwocool (@christwocool) April 25, 2024