New York City Council Opens Meeting by Praising Allah as the Supreme Lord of the World (VIDEO)

The New York City Council opened its Thursday meeting with an invocation praising Allah, recognized in Islam as the supreme deity.

Imam Abdoulazakou Traore of the Darou Salam Islamic Community Inc. led the council in prayer, beginning with an Arabic recitation followed by an English translation that expressed reverence for Allah as the “Lord of the world” and sought guidance for the city’s lawmakers.

The New York City Community Affairs Bureau estimates the Muslim population in the city to be between 800,000 and 1,000,000, with other sources citing numbers as high as 1.4 million. This demographic makes New York home to the largest Muslim population in the country, according to WiseVoter.

During his invocation, Imam Traore began by reciting Al-Fatiha, the opening chapter of the Quran, which is known to be one of the most significant Surahs (chapters) recited in daily prayers by Muslims around the world.

English Translation:

“In the name of Allah, the Gracious, the Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the world, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful, Master of the Day of Judgment. It is You we worship, and upon You we call for help. Guide us to the straight path, the path of those You have blessed, not those against whom there is anger, nor of those who are misguided.”

However, the council’s decision to open with a Muslim prayer has ignited a flurry of reactions online, with some social media users questioning the separation of church and state, while others expressed concern over the perceived favoring of one religion in a government setting.

