North Korea Says Missile Launch a Nuclear ‘Warning Signal’ to US

North Korea issued a nuclear ‘warning signal’ to the United States and South Korea.

Pyongyang held a nuclear strike drill as a “warning signal” to the US, according to North Korean state media.

US Indo-Pacific Command said the launch “does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies,” stressing instead the “destabilizing impact of the DPRK’s illicit weapons program.”

“South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff claimed that any reports of such accuracy or capabilities of its weapons system were likely exaggerated, and that South Korea’s military could detect and intercept any weapons.” – Fox News reported.

Fox News reported: