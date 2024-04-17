NFL Superstar Aaron Rodgers Claims HIV/AIDS was a Government-Engineered Pandemic in 1980’s (VIDEO)

Aaron Rodgers, celebrated quarterback for the New York Jets, has sparked a storm of controversy following remarks made on the “Look Into It” podcast, where he suggested that the HIV/AIDS pandemic of the 1980s was a government-engineered crisis, with Dr. Anthony Fauci playing a corrupt role.

In the viral video clip, Rodgers questioned the management and motivations behind the government’s response to the HIV/AIDS crisis that claimed over 100,000 lives in the United States within a decade.

He hinted at a possible ulterior motive, suggesting that the pandemic was engineered as part of a larger scheme.

“The blueprint, the game plan was made in the ’80s. Create a pandemic with a virus that’s going wild,” Rodgers claimed.

He went on to criticize the funding allocated to Dr. Fauci, accusing him of benefiting from the research grants without significant advancements in treatment, except for AZT – the first drug approved to treat HIV/AIDS that according

“Fauci was given over $350 million to researchers to come up with drugs, new or repurposed, to handle the AIDS pandemic. All they came up with was AZT,” he added.

Rodgers emphasized his right to question authority and conduct his own research. He drew parallels between the handling of the HIV/AIDS crisis and the recent COVID-19 pandemic, insinuating a pattern of corruption linked to pharmaceutical companies and vaccines.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a prominent figure in American medicine and public health, played a significant role in the response to the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that in the 1980s, during the height of the AIDS epidemic, Dr. Fauci told Americans that children could catch AIDS from casual contact.

Of course, this caused a huge reaction from Americans towards gays and those suffering from the disease.

Fauci also withheld successful treatments from AIDS patients for over a year as THOUSANDS died. He wanted a vaccine… that never came.

The Gateway Pundit posted these fun facts about Dr. Fauci in April 2020:

Dr. Fauci claimed that AIDS might be transmissible by “routine close contact.” (May 5, 1983, issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association). (Michael Fumento, The Myth of Heterosexual AIDS, p. 237).

Dr. Fauci claimed that ten percent of the HIV/AIDS infected would be heterosexual—more than two and half times the rate – four percent – it actually was.

On February 15, 1987, then-conservative columnist George Will said to Dr. Fauci that HIV/AIDS was principally a homosexual affliction and that it was not exploding, and Fauci quickly replied, “That’s not correct. The percentage of individuals who have gotten AIDS by heterosexual transmission is about four percent now. It is projected that that number will be up in 1991 to about 10 percent.”

Dr. Fauci’s NIH was also caught funding experiments on AIDS orphans at a New York City hospital in 2004.

The Fauci NIH approved experiments on hundreds of New York City orphans. Government agencies and pharmaceutical companies used the orphans in deadly AIDS drug trials.

In 2005, the city of New York hired the VERA Institute to form a final report on the drug trials. VERA was given no access to medical records for any of the children used in trials. Their report was published in 2008. They reported that twenty-five children died during the drug studies, that an additional fifty-five children died following the studies (in foster care), and, according to Tim Ross, Director of the Child Welfare program at VERA (as of 2009), 29% of the remaining 417 children who were used in drug studies had died (out of a total 532 children that are admitted to have been used). [LINK] The WIKIPEDIA writers cover up all details, as is expected. No payment or compensation has been paid to any of the children used in the trials, or to their families.

A hospital nurse later spoke out to reporters about the testing. She reported that children would immediately get sick, break out or throw up during the testing.

They were orphans at the Incarnation Children’s Center in New York City.

The ICC Investigation website offers several documents and interviews with children and childcare workers at the hospital who participated in the research.

Note: The investigator credited with exposing this horrific study on AIDS orphans is (or was) an AIDS ‘skeptic’ but his research and interviews were explosive and disturbing.