New York City Slasher Busted for Stabbing 24-Year-Old Asian Woman and One-Year-Old Boy with Long Knife after Skipping Court

Takeira Hester was arrested Saturday after stabbing a 24-year-old Asian woman and hours later a one-year-old baby boy in a stroller in Philadelphia.
Hester recently skipped court in New York City on separate charges.
According to Steve keeley at FOX 29 Hester is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault.
The New York Post reported:
A Brooklyn woman charged in a subway stabbing that left a good Samaritan injured was busted for knifing two people in Philadelphia – including a 1-year-old boy – just days after skipping out on a court date in her New York City case.
Takeira Hester, 28, was out on bail when she missed her April 11 hearing in the assault case for allegedly stabbing a 31-year-old man who tried to break up a fight between her and another woman on a lower Manhattan train in 2022, authorities said.
She now also faces attempted murder charges for the stabbing spree in Philly — which began at around around 8:30 a.m. April 13 when Hester allegedly randomly knifed a 24-year-old woman in the chest and hand in the Center City neighborhood, local cops said.
Just hours later at around noon, Hester allegedly stormed up to a 1-year-old boy riding in a stroller alongside his twin – and brazenly stabbed him in front of both parents on South 18th Street, authorities said.
Hester had a warrant out for her arrest out of New York City at the time after skipping out on her hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court on the assault case, prosecutors said.