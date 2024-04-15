New York City Slasher Busted for Stabbing 24-Year-Old Asian Woman and One-Year-Old Boy with Long Knife after Skipping Court

by
Stabber Takeira Hester in police booking shot and running with a knife after stabbing attack on Saturday.

Takeira Hester was arrested Saturday after stabbing a 24-year-old Asian woman and hours later a one-year-old baby boy in a stroller in Philadelphia.

Hester recently skipped court in New York City on separate charges.

According to Steve keeley at FOX 29 Hester is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The New York Post reported:

A Brooklyn woman charged in a subway stabbing that left a good Samaritan injured was busted for knifing two people in Philadelphia – including a 1-year-old boy – just days after skipping out on a court date in her New York City case.

Takeira Hester, 28, was out on bail when she missed her April 11 hearing in the assault case for allegedly stabbing a 31-year-old man who tried to break up a fight between her and another woman on a lower Manhattan train in 2022, authorities said.

She now also faces attempted murder charges for the stabbing spree in Philly — which began at around around 8:30 a.m. April 13 when Hester allegedly randomly knifed a 24-year-old woman in the chest and hand in the Center City neighborhood, local cops said.

Just hours later at around noon, Hester allegedly stormed up to a 1-year-old boy riding in a stroller alongside his twin – and brazenly stabbed him in front of both parents on South 18th Street, authorities said.

Hester had a warrant out for her arrest out of New York City at the time after skipping out on her hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court on the assault case, prosecutors said.

 

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.